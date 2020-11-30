Germanium Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.
Germanium (Ge), a chemical element between silicon and tin in Group 14 (IVa) of the periodic table, a silvery-gray metalloid, intermediate in properties between the metals and the nonmetals. Germanium did not become economically significant until after 1945, when its properties as a semiconductor were recognized as being of value in electronics. Many other substances now also are used as semiconductors, but germanium remains of primary importance in the manufacture of transistors and of components for devices such as rectifiers and photocells.
Pure germanium is a hard, lustrous, gray-white, brittle metalloid. It has a diamond like crystalline structure and it is similar in chemical and physical properties to silicon. Germanium is stable in air and water, and is unaffected by alkalis and acids, except nitric acid.
Currently, germanium is most commonly produced from sphalerite zinc ores but is also known to be extracted from fly ash coal (produced from coal power plants) and some copper ores. There are also companies producing germanium from germanium scrap metal. Germanium ores minerals are distributed in China, Russia and USA etc. China has the largest reservation. So, China is the largest production region. In 2017, China produced about 104.2 tonne, accounting for 65.23% of global total production. Scope of the Germanium Market Report :
The global Germanium market is valued at 247.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 247.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Germanium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
