Germanium Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Germanium market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15041800

Global Germanium market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Yunnan Germanium

Umicore

Yunnan Chihong Zn & Ge

Teck

Zhonghao Technology

AXT Inc

JSC Germanium

Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan

PPM Pure Metals

Sihuan Zinc & Germanium

Indium Corporation

GEAPP

Photonic Sense Short Description about Germanium Market: Germanium (Ge), a chemical element between silicon and tin in Group 14 (IVa) of the periodic table, a silvery-gray metalloid, intermediate in properties between the metals and the nonmetals. Germanium did not become economically significant until after 1945, when its properties as a semiconductor were recognized as being of value in electronics. Many other substances now also are used as semiconductors, but germanium remains of primary importance in the manufacture of transistors and of components for devices such as rectifiers and photocells. Pure germanium is a hard, lustrous, gray-white, brittle metalloid. It has a diamond like crystalline structure and it is similar in chemical and physical properties to silicon. Germanium is stable in air and water, and is unaffected by alkalis and acids, except nitric acid. Currently, germanium is most commonly produced from sphalerite zinc ores but is also known to be extracted from fly ash coal (produced from coal power plants) and some copper ores. There are also companies producing germanium from germanium scrap metal. Germanium ores minerals are distributed in China, Russia and USA etc. China has the largest reservation. So, China is the largest production region. In 2017, China produced about 104.2 tonne, accounting for 65.23% of global total production. Scope of the Germanium Market Report : The global Germanium market is valued at 247.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 247.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Germanium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Germanium Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Germanium market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Germanium Breakdown Data by Type:

Germanium Tetrachloride

High-purity GeO2

Germanium Ingot

Other Germanium Breakdown Data by Application:

IR Optics

Fiber Optics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Electronic and Solar