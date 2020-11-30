Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market. At first, the report provides current Feed Grade L-Carnitine business situation along with a valid assessment of the Feed Grade L-Carnitine business. Feed Grade L-Carnitine report is partitioned based on driving Feed Grade L-Carnitine players, application and regions. The progressing Feed Grade L-Carnitine economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Feed Grade L-Carnitine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Lonza

Liaoning Koncepnutra

HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical

Chengda Pharmaceuticals

Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell. Feed grade L-carnitine is mainly used in the animal nutrition. L-carnitine is an essential component in the energy metabolism of all species and can therefore offer a wide range of health benefits to all species. The feed grade industry is highly concentrated as Lonza dominate the market currently. Lonza is the largest feed grade L-Carnitine manufacturer globally with the most advanced technology. In 2017, Lonza held 63.49% market share. The global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market is valued at 38 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 54 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Feed Grade L-Carnitine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fermentation Method

Chemical Synthesis Method Feed Grade L-Carnitine Breakdown Data by Application:

Dry Feed Formulations