Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Danfoss

Honeywell

Giacomini

eQ-3

Thermostatic radiator valve (TRV) is a self-regulating valve fitted to hot water heating system radiator, to control the temperature of a room by changing the flow of hot water to the radiator. Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves use batteries and electronic thermostats to constantly monitor the temperature of the room and move the pin up and down accordingly. Europe occupied 83.19% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America which accounted for around 9.24% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, Europe was the largest production market in the world, which took about 77.60% of the global production volume in 2017. The global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves market is valued at 57 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 195.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Breakdown Data by Type:

Head

Valves body Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential