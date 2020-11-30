Cycling Clothing Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Cycling Clothing market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

This report studies the Cycling Clothing market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cycling Clothing market competition by top manufacturers:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Cycling Clothing is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats. USA was the largest regional market for Cycling Clothing, with revenue USD 1174 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to more and more people pay attention to healthy lifestyles. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 21.57% from 2017 to 2024. The global Cycling Clothing market is valued at 2957 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4965.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cycling Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cycling Clothing Breakdown Data by Type:

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel Cycling Clothing Breakdown Data by Application:

Male Cyclists