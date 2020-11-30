Conductive Fabric Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Conductive Fabric Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Conductive Fabric market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Conductive Fabric market competition by top manufacturers:

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT Short Description about Conductive Fabric Market: Conductive Fabric is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively. Conductive Fabric industry is relatively fragmented, and market competition is fierce. Bekaert is the world leading manufacturer in global Conductive Fabric market with the market share of 9.94%, in terms of revenue, followed by Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex, KGS, Holland Shielding Systems, Metal Textiles, Parker Hannifin, Swift Textile Metalizing, HFC and ECT. The top 16 listed companies accounted for 68.90% of the revenue market share in 2017. Scope of the Conductive Fabric Market Report : The global Conductive Fabric market is valued at 208.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 294.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Conductive Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Conductive Fabric Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Conductive Fabric market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Conductive Fabric Breakdown Data by Type:

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others Conductive Fabric Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry