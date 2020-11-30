Amorphous Steels Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Amorphous Steels market. Amorphous Steels industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Amorphous Steels industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Amorphous Steels Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Amorphous Steels market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Amorphous Steels market competition by top manufacturers:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

Qingdao Yunlu

Henan Zhongyue

China Amorphous Technology

Zhaojing Incorporated

Junhua Technology

Londerful New Material

Shenke

Orient Group

Amorphous steel is an alloy steel with advantageous magnetic properties necessary for use in distribution transformers, electric reactors, electric machines and middle and high frequency transformers. The iron- based amorphous steel is predominantly iron (Fe) (up to 82%), with boron (B) (8 percent to15 percent), and silicon (Si) (5 percent to 10 percent) (SA1 and HB1M). AR may also contain carbon (C) alloyed to allow for its amorphous structure. Up to 25% of the iron (Fe) may be replaced with cobalt (Co) to allow for higher induction, to be used in pulse power applications (2605CO alloy). This AR is normally imported in the form of a singleply coil up to 1000kg in weight, or in a multiple-ply format where 3 to 10 sheets are co-wound onto a single hub. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The global Amorphous Steels market is valued at 498.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 836.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Amorphous Steels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Amorphous Steels Breakdown Data by Type:

Amorphous Ribbon

Amorphous Steels Breakdown Data by Application:

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components