Amorphous Polyolefin Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Amorphous Polyolefin Market. The report provides current Amorphous Polyolefin business situation along with a valid assessment of the Amorphous Polyolefin business. Amorphous Polyolefin report is partitioned based on driving Amorphous Polyolefin players, application and regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

This report studies the Amorphous Polyolefin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Amorphous Polyolefin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Evonik

Eastman

REXtac

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of α-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives. APOs are mainly classified into propylene homopolymer, copolymer of propylene and ethylene and propylene homopolymer and ethylene copolymer etc. Propylene homopolymer is the largest type. In 2017, global propylene homopolymer consumption is 80649 ton. The global Amorphous Polyolefin market is valued at 454.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 641.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Amorphous Polyolefin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Other Amorphous Polyolefin Breakdown Data by Application:

Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification