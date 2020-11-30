Amorphous Graphite Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Amorphous Graphite Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Amorphous Graphite market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Amorphous Graphite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Amorphous Graphite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

South Graphite

Botai Graphite

Ulanqab Darsen Graphite New Materials

GONSION graphite

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fortune Graphite

Amorphous graphite is a naturally occurring seam mineral that forms from the geologic metamorphism of anthracite coal. Contrary to the name, 'amorphous' graphite is not truly amorphous, but is a microcrystalline form of natural graphite. The morphology of amorphous graphite is typically granular except in extremely fine grinds, which have a flakey structure. The top producers are mainly from China, Canada and Austria. South Graphite and Botai Graphite from China, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg Ges.m.b.H from Austria, while Fortune Graphite from Canada. The top three manufacturers occupy for nearly 50 percent global market share. South Graphite is the largest producer of Amorphous Graphite in China, this company is state-owned firm established through merging many small plants. In past few years, more and more small manufacturers halt production due to environmental protection, and in future, the market concentration ratio in China will be higher, and the big manufacturers will develop high value-added products and will be more competitive. The global Amorphous Graphite market is valued at 214.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 306.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Amorphous Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Amorphous Graphite Breakdown Data by Type:

Carbon Content Below 80%

Carbon Content Above 80% Amorphous Graphite Breakdown Data by Application:

Iron and Steel Industry

Coating

Refractory Material