Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Hindalco

UACJ

Arconic

Hydro

Constellium

Aleris

Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill

AMAG Rolling

Chinalco Group

JW Aluminium

Mingtai Aluminium

Yieh Group

RUSAL

Xiashun Holdings

SNTO

Nanshan Aluminium

KOBELCO

Lotte Short Description about Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market: Aluminium flat rolled products include sheet, plate and foil. Aluminium flat rolled products are usually made by rolling thick aluminium between rolls that reduce the thickness and lengthen it through hot and cold rolling processes. Aluminium flat rolled products include plate, sheet and foil. Due to distinctive advantages, aluminium flat rolled products have been widely used in many industries, such as transportation, packaging, building & construction, machine & equipment, electrical and so on. Among various applications, demand from packaging industry accounts for the largest consumption share with 35.29% in 2017 globally. According to the product form, aluminium flat rolled products can be mainly divided into plate, sheet and foil. When considering its manufacturing process, aluminium flat rolled products are classified as cold rolling type and hot rolling type. Each type has its own advantages and characteristics and is welcomed by specific industries. Scope of the Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Report : The global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market is valued at 98990 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 151530 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Aluminium Flat Rolled Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Breakdown Data by Type:

Plate Form

Sheet Form

Foil Form

Other Aluminium Flat Rolled Products Breakdown Data by Application:

Transportation

Packaging

Building & Construction

Machine & Equipment

Electrical