AC Servo Motor Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this AC Servo Motor market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the AC Servo Motor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Fanuc

Siemens

Rockwell

ABB

Rexroth (Bosch)

Panasonic

Nidec

Delta

SANYO DENKI

Teco

Schneider

Moog

Oriental Motor

Parker Hannifin

HNC

Kollmorgen

Lenze

Toshiba

Beckhoff

GSK

Inovance

LS Mecapion

Infranor

Tamagawa

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor. The global AC Servo Motor market is valued at 7332.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9444.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the AC Servo Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. AC Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Type:

Less than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More than 5KW AC Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Application:

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment