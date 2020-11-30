2-Mercaptoethanol Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The 2-Mercaptoethanol market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Global 2-Mercaptoethanol market competition by top manufacturers:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF

2-Mercaptoethanol (also ß-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or ß-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents. 2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor. 2-Mercaptoethanol is a niche market with three companies hold a majority share. BASF Chevron and Sunion are top players, which serves customers around the world. There are also small players in China that supply 2-Mercaptoethanol in small scale, but supply is not stable. BASF has customers mainly from EMEA and Asia region, while Chevron produce 2-ME from Belgium for North America market, as well as some Asian countries like India. Sunion from China has gaining growing importance to the global market, its customers range from Asian countries like Japan and Korea, to Middle East market. The global 2-Mercaptoethanol market is valued at 66 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 94 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. 2-Mercaptoethanol Breakdown Data by Type:

≥ 99%

2-Mercaptoethanol Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer & Industrial Applications

Agrochemicals

Polymers and Rubber Applications

Water Treatment Applications