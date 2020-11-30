2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

DowDuPont

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant. 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate downstream is wide and recently 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, and others. Globally, the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is mainly driven by growing demand for Coatings and Reactive Resins. Coatings and Reactive Resins accounts for nearly 67.25% of total downstream consumption of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global. 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate can be mainly divided into 93%≤Purity＜97%, 97%≤Purity＜99% and 99%≤Purity which 97%≤Purity＜99% captures about 49.87% of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate. Scope of the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market Report : The global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market is valued at 423.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 525.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

93%≤Purity＜97%

97%≤Purity＜99%

99%≤Purity 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Breakdown Data by Application:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives