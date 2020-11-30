Vacuum Suction Cups Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Vacuum Suction Cups market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Vacuum Suction Cups Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Vacuum Suction Cups market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Vacuum Suction Cups market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

SMC Corporation

Schmalz

Aventics

PISCO

Piab

Festo

DESTACO (Dover)

Myotoku

VMECA

ANVER

FIPA

Coval

A vacuum suction cups are the link between the workpiece and the handling system. They consist of the suction cup (elastomer part) and a connecting element. Suction cups are used to grip and move workpieces in a plant or on a robot. A suction cup does not attach itself to the surface of a workpiece. Instead, the ambient air pressure (atmospheric pressure) presses the suction cup against the workpiece as soon as the ambient pressure is greater than the pressure between the suction cup and the workpiece. This pressure difference is achieved by connecting the suction cup to a vacuum generator, which evacuates the air from the space between the cup and the workpiece. If the suction cup is in contact with the surface of the workpiece, no air can enter it from the sides and a vacuum is generated. Europe is the largest market with about 35% revenue share in 2017. More than 8000 K Units was sold in Europe in 2017. North America also accounts for a large market share. But Asia-Pacific is fast becoming the world's leading hotspot, expanding fast compared to North America and Europe. The Vacuum Suction Cups market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Vacuum Suction Cups market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Vacuum Suction Cups. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The global Vacuum Suction Cups market is valued at 657 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1005.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Vacuum Suction Cups in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Silicone

Nitrile

Rubber

Vinyl

Urethane

Others Vacuum Suction Cups Breakdown Data by Application:

Metal

Paper

Glass

Wood

Plastics

Composite