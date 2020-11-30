Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market, leading manufacturers of the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market:
The TFL is a melamine-saturated décor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.
More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood. Melaminemodified wood adhesives improve the durability and moisture resistance of the final woodboard.At the same time, most medium-density fiberboards (MDF) are processed into TFL. A small number of MDF are sold directly as raw materials.
Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for TFL. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.
Continued efforts to reduce formaldehyde emissions are likely to continue in all regions. This has a positive effect on TFL consumption since melamine is a strong formaldehyde-binding agent. So-called “low-formaldehyde” boards use more melamine-modified wood adhesives in their manufacture. Increased melamine content results in reduced formaldehyde off-gassing. TFL is mainly used for furniture, interior decoration and store fixtures. In 2017, furniture application held 47.5% of the consumption market share. Scope of the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market Report :
The global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market is valued at 11380 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15230 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Breakdown Data by Type:
Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Breakdown Data by Application:
