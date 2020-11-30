Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market. Plastic Injection Molding Machine industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Plastic Injection Molding Machine industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit. Machines are classified primarily by the type of driving systems: hydraulic, electric, or hybrid. Instead of being driven by a hydraulic system, all-electric machines use digitally controlled, high speed and highly efficient servo motors to drive the whole process. Each axis is controlled by an independent motor for injection, extruder, clamping and ejection. In 2017, China's injection molding machine production accounted for over 60% of global production, the number reached nearly 95000 units, and the export volume reached about 36000 units. The product was mainly exported to Turkey, the United States, Southeast Asia, Brazil, etc. The main imported products are mainly high-end all-electric types, and the price of imported products is several times of export products. Chinese companies dominate the low-end market, and European and Japanese companies have advantages in the high-end market. The global Plastic Injection Molding Machine market is valued at 9499.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11630 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. Plastic Injection Molding Machine Breakdown Data by Type:

Clamping Force (<250T)

Clamping Force (250-650T)

Clamping Force (>650T) Plastic Injection Molding Machine Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic