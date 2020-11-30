Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Portable Evaporative Air Cooler industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Portable Evaporative Air Cooler report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Symphony(Keruilai)

Aolan

Jinghui

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Kenstar(Worldwide）

Khaitan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

SPT

Media

Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions. At present, the global largest production area of Portable Evaporative Air Cooler is China. The production volume of approximately 1388.8 K Units in 2016, and the production volume share is 39.10%, and the secondary market is India, it will reached a production volume of 818.85 K Units in 2016, and the production volume share is 23.06%. The global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler market is valued at 359.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 543.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Portable Evaporative Air Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Breakdown Data by Type:

Automatic

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial