Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Global Software Testing Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Capgemini, Wipro, Cognizant, HP, Infosys, etc. | InForGrowth

Nov 30, 2020

The report titled Software Testing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Software Testing market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Software Testing industry. Growth of the overall Software Testing market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Software Testing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Software Testing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Software Testing market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • Capgemini
  • Wipro
  • Cognizant
  • HP
  • Infosys
  • TCS
  • Hexaware
  • Katalon Studio
  • IBM
  • Tricentis Tosca Testsuite
  • Worksoft Certify
  • TestPlant eggPlant Functional
    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Software Testing market is segmented into

  • Test Consulting And Compliance
  • Quality Assurance Testing
  • Application And Software Testing
  • Risk And Compliance Testing Covering
  • Others

  • Based on Application Software Testing market is segmented into

  • Artificial Intelligence Testing
  • Cybersecurity Testing
  • Blockchain Testing
  • IoT Testing
  • Others

  • Regional Coverage of the Software Testing Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Software Testing Market:

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Software Testing market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Software Testing market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Software Testing market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Software Testing market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Software Testing market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Software Testing market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

