The report titled “HetNets Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the HetNets market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the HetNets industry. Growth of the overall HetNets market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

HetNets Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the HetNets industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the HetNets market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Airhop Communications

Airvana LLC

Alvarion

AT&T

Blinq Networks

Cambridge Broadband Networks

Cisco Systems

Cloudberry Mobile

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

IP Access

Mindspeed Technologies

NEC Corporation

Netgear Inc

Radisys Corporation

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung

Texas Instruments

Telefonica O2

ZTE Corporation

Nokia

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type HetNets market is segmented into

Small cells

Distributed antenna systems (DAS)

Cloud radio access networks (C-RAN)

Carrier wi-fi

Based on Application HetNets market is segmented into

Consumer & residential

Commercial & office buildings

Utilities â€“ energy

oil & gas

Public safety & security

Transportation & logistics

Academia & education

Travel & hospitality