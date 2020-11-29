The “Antibody Production Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Antibody Production market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Antibody Production market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , antibody production refers to the process of creating a specific antibody. In a broad sense, it consists of various methods, such as upstream, downstream, and filtration. The process involves the preparation of antigen samples, which are injected to the laboratory or farm animals to evoke high expression levels of antigen-specific antibodies in the serum, which are then recovered from the animal. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Antibody Production market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Antibody Production market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment under the Antibody Type Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

Monoclonal antibodies have large applications in the field of diagnostics, therapeutics, and targeted drug delivery systems, not only for infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, but also for cancer, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. This segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the rising investment in monoclonal antibody research and an increase in antibody-based product launches. Furthermore, there is a growing collaboration between pharma companies to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies. For instance, recently, in September 2018, Integral Molecular and Merus NV announced that they have entered into a collaboration on multiple undisclosed targets, as Integral Molecular is one of the leaders in membrane protein antibody discovery. The partnership is expected to increase the R&D capabilities of Merus NV.

The polyclonal antibody segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to benefits, such as ease of production, low price, and diagnosis of diseases with high proficiency.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the antibody production market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a rise in the approval of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and various types of diseases, which is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the market in North America. For instance, in May 2018, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

