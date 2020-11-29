The “Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Anti-Corrosion Coatings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Anti-Corrosion Coatings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Infrastructure Industry

– The infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.

– Rails, bridges, and roads constitute major segments of the infrastructure. With the increase in population, expansions in infrastructure have become an inevitable part of socio-economic development.

– There are various small-scale projects spread across Asia-Pacific and North America.

– Apart from being the most populous nation in the world, China also has the largest number of railroad passengers

– Moreover, road projects in Asia-pacific, North America, etc. are also set to help increase the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings.

– Furthermore, the Bharathmala project, in India, and the ongoing Belt and Road project, in China, are some of the expansions observed in the market.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for anti-corrosion coatings over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The global shipbuilding industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3% to 5% through the next five years, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest growth.

– In Asia-Pacific, though China, Japan, and South Korea lead the shipbuilding industry, new shipping hubs are appearing in Vietnam, India, and the Philippines.

– Australia and New Zealand are both island nations and the geographical scale of Australia’s coastline and waterways have resulted in a large number of recreational, commercial, and defense vessels.

– Furthermore, the oil & gas sector occupies a good share of the anti-corrosion coating market, in terms of revenue.

– China is the leading importer and exporter of crude oil in the world, thus, any changes affecting the expansion activities related to oil & gas sector are likely to have a significant impact on the coating market in China.

– Such development in various end-user industries is expected to drive the anti-corrosion coatings market in the forecast period.

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Anti-Corrosion Coatings including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

