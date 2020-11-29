The “Application Delivery Network Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Application Delivery Network market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Application Delivery Network market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

An application delivery network (ADN) ensures the speediness, security, and availability of applications. The ADN delivers a suite of technologies over a network designed to maximize application performance. Based on the need of application, various end-user industries are adopting application delivery network, such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing.

Application Delivery Network market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Application Delivery Network market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Delivery to Witness the Highest Growth

– Cloud platforms are enhancing complex business models and managing more globally-based integration networks. Apart from providing the same capabilities as an on-premises system, cloud platforms are very flexible for continuously changing business needs.

– While the traditional on-premise delivery network solutions still hold a significant share of the market, the on-going trends of cloud computing, SaaS platforms, and use of the public, private clouds have been driving the adoption of cloud-based application delivery networking.

– Cloud adoption for application delivery increases the capability to fulfill peaks in bandwidth, while enabling enterprise IT teams that often lack the security expertise, to offload security management to the cloud, saving both time and resources for the enterprise.

– With the rapid increase in cloud-based applications and the increasing trend of BYOD in many enterprises, the application delivery network market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

– Growing cloud computing incorporations and the BYOD trend is expected to drive the market in this region. In China, the increasing adoption of public cloud computing is leading to many enterprises re-allocating their business systems to cloud platforms.

– Issues regarding data security, tenant isolation, access control, has gradually become a major focus of these enterprises. These factors have led to enhanced cloud delivery network solutions.

– In 2017, the State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, aiming to transform it into a modern workplace.

– With other financial institutes expected to follow the trend, the demand for cloud-based application delivery services is expected to increase. Similarly, government regulations are considered as a channel through which authorities have stimulated cloud services growth.

Detailed TOC of Application Delivery Network Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Need for Application Performance Scaling and Security

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Applications

4.3.3 Increasing BYOD Trend

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Issues Associated with Cloud

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Array Networks

6.1.2 Aryaka Networks

6.1.3 A10 Networks

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 Broadcom Inc.

6.1.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Dell Inc.

6.1.9 F5 Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.11 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.12 Oracle Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

