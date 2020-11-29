The “Aqua Feed Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Aqua Feed market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Aqua Feed market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The ingredients used for providing balanced nutrition for aquaculture species are available in the form of pellets, granules, and powders, among others. The aquafeed is primarily sourced from vegetables, grains, oilseeds, and others significant components.

Aqua Feed market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Aqua Feed market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in the Global Fish Consumption

There has been an increasing pressure on the livestock industry to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein, and fish is easily accepted as the best source of omega 3 fatty acids, EPA, and DHA. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in fish production globally. The level of income and consumption of animal protein are positively interrelated, with the increasing consumption of fish and other seafoods happening at the expense of staple foods. Due to the decline in prices of fish products, developing countries are embarking on higher fish consumption at much lower levels of GDP than the industrialized countries did a couple of decades ago. Urbanization has led to an increased demand for fish and cities now have a varied diet that is rich in animal proteins and fats, as compared to the less diversified diet of the rural communities. In addition, fish production is the livelihood of many rural farmers across several developing countries.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest aquafeed market in 2018, accounting for over 53% of the global market‘s revenue, and constituting more than 58% of the overall aquafeed consumption. The highest growth for fish consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth.

For example, the Chinese demand for fish continues to surpass the domestic supply, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-food Canada. North America and Europe, which have relatively small aquaculture industries, have a high demand for fish and other seafood products and depend on Asian producers to meet their demands.

Aqua Feed Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Aqua Feed market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Aqua Feed including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Aqua Feed Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in the Global Fish Consumption

4.3.2 Growth in Aquaculture Production

4.3.3 Increase in Awareness Regarding Scientific Feeding of Aquaculture Species

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials

4.4.2 Disease Outbreaks in Major Markets

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fish Feed

5.1.1.1 Carp Feed

5.1.1.2 Salmon Feed

5.1.1.3 Tilapia Feed

5.1.1.4 Catfish Feed

5.1.1.5 Other Fish Feed

5.1.2 Mollusk Feed

5.1.3 Crustacean Feed

5.1.3.1 Shrimp Feed

5.1.3.2 Other Crustacean Feed

5.1.4 Other Aqua Feed

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Spain

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Russia

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Thailand

5.2.3.5 Vietnam

5.2.3.6 Australia

5.2.3.7 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Ecuador

5.2.4.4 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Egypt

5.2.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BioMar A/S

6.3.2 Coppens International Bv.

6.3.3 Aller Aqua A/S

6.3.4 Cargill Inc.

6.3.5 Alltech Inc.

6.3.6 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

6.3.7 Ridley Corporation

6.3.8 Nutriad International NV

6.3.9 Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Charoen Pokphand Group

6.3.11 Nutreco NV

6.3.12 East Hope Group Company Limited

6.3.13 Zheng DA International Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

