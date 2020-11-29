The “Aramid Fiber Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Aramid Fiber market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Aramid Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Aramid Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Aramid Fiber market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Aramid Fiber market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defence Sector Dominated the Market

– Weight is the most important consideration in the design and manufacture of heavier-than-air machines; researchers and scientists have been continuously striving to improve the lift-to-weight ratio.

– The same is applicable for defense uniform. Less weight gives the soldiers greater mobility, and thus, allows them to possess the tactical advantage in the battleground or in any hostile situation.

– Aramid-reinforced epoxy materials are used widely in airplanes for their physical properties.

– Aramids are used for both components and structural applications, in all aircraft & spacecraft, ranging from hot air balloons, gliders, etc., to fighter planes, passenger airliners, and space shuttles.

– Applications range from complete airplanes, such as the Beech Starship to wing assemblies, helicopter rotor blades, seats propellers, and enclosures for instruments and internal parts.

– Use of aramid has been increasing in the aerospace & defense sector because of various benefits, such as:

– Weight reduction – savings up to 20% to 50% in comparison to conventional or traditional materials.

– Mechanical properties can be tailored by ‘lay-up’ design, with tapering thicknesses of reinforcing cloth and cloth orientation.

– High impact resistance

– High damage tolerance

– With ever increasing environmental lobbying and the cost of fuel, commercial flying is under constant pressure to improve performance and weight reduction is a key solution in the equation. Furthermore, aircraft maintenance cost can be reduced by eliminating corrosion.

– All the above-mentioned factors significantly affect the increase in usage of aramids in aerospace & defense applications. The demand from these sectors is expected to be one of the main driving forces for the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Europe dominated the aramid fiber market in 2018 and is further likely to retain its position during the forecast period. due to the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace & defense industries.

– The European Union has decided to increase its defense budget, with EUR 1.5 billion in funding for defense, EUR 0.5 billion in funding for military research, and EUR 1 billion for development and acquisition.

– France too has added EUR 1.8 billion in funding to its 2018 defense budget, which is expected to reach EUR 34.2 billion as part of a planned rise in military spending over the next five years.

– With defense spending increasing through the years, the use of protective gear in defense too will rise, thus driving the market for aramid fiber in the defense sector.

– European Union is the world leader in the production of civil aircraft, which includes helicopters, aircraft engines, parts, and components. The aerospace industry in the region is investing continuously in research, development and innovation (RDI) which is expected to support the growth of the industry.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to hugely contribute to the increase in demand for aramid fiber consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Aramid Fiber Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Aramid Fiber market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Aramid Fiber including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Aramid Fiber Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Various Countries

4.1.2 Growing Need for Fuel Efficiency

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives with Better Properties

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Para-aramid

5.1.2 Meta-aramid

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Electronics & Telecommunication

5.2.4 Sporting Goods

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Teijin Aramid B.V.

6.4.2 DowDuPont

6.4.3 Hyosung

6.4.4 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

6.4.5 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.6 Huvis

6.4.7 KERMEL

6.4.8 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Sector

7.2 Emerging Applications in the Optical Fiber Industry

