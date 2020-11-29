The “Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Artificial Intelligence in Construction market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Artificial intelligence is the concept in which machines are being able to perform tasks in a way that would mimic complex human intelligence capabilities like recognition, planning and decision making.

Artificial Intelligence in Construction market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence in Construction market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Planning and Design Segment to Witness High growth

– The planning and design phase of building construction is one of the most vital tasks in any construction activity. A lot of money is being spent on research, architecture, and design as making any changes in the construction phase afterward would lead to excessive use of money. This factor is encouraging many construction professionals across the globe to use advanced add-on software, along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, in order to enable the capabilities of the generative design.

– A Generative design helps the planners of building to achieve a certain level of automation through machine learning (ML), which explores all the possible combinations of a solution, ultimately generating design alternatives to avoid any clash between the different models of plans produced by the individual teams (mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and plumbing).

– Such advantages of artificial intelligence technology are leading the planning and design phase applications to be the fastest and highest adopters of artificial intelligence in the construction sector.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– North American is one of the most advanced construction markets in the world. Primarily driven by the construction activities in the United States mostly due to the reconstruction initiatives taken after the hurricane destructions, and also the growing investment in Canada, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market for AI in the construction industry.

– Moreover, the changes in the political scenario of the United States and massive construction labor shortage in the region, despite a considerable increase in construction labor, are driving the need for automation in the construction sector.

– Although the wages for construction labor in the region has been increased immensely over the past decade, contractors are finding it hard to recruit people with relevant experience and skills in the construction sector due to new immigration policies in the US.

