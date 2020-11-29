The “Atopic Dermatitis Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Atopic Dermatitis market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Atopic Dermatitis market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Atopic dermatitis, also known as atopic eczema, often related as just a ‘skin condition’ is a misconception, which people think can be dealt with on their own. However, it impacts the patient’s life physically and emotionally. Its market mostly consists of topical treatment, steroids, and calcineurin inhibitors, primarily driven by the increasing burden of allergic reactions, including food allergy, rising campaigns for awareness, as well as high R&D in this field. The regional analysis demonstrated North America to be a dominant market for atopic dermatitis, primarily owing to higher treatment awareness among the target population, early adoption of novel medications, and better reimbursement policies.

Atopic Dermatitis market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Atopic Dermatitis market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Corticosteroids Segment Dominated the Overall market by drug class

Corticosteroids are referred to as cortisone-like medicines that are used as pain relief medication for inflammation in the body. These drugs are known to have effects, such as reduced itching, swelling, allergic reactions, and redness. In addition, these drugs are use as the first line treatment for different diseases, such as skin problems, severe allergies, arthritis, and asthma. Around 30 corticosteriod compunds have been licensed for atopic dermatitis treatment of which Hydrocortisone is considered to be the first. The rising innovations have led to the advent of counterfeit medicines and alternative drugs such as immuno-modulators pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus. However, these alternatives have pitfalls, such as selective effectiveness and high cost. Hence, topical corticosteroids play a vital role in the atopic dermatitis treatment.

North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance

North America is expected to provide high business for the atopic dermatitis market, over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The factors, such as high treatment awareness among the patient population across the United States and Canada, healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of novel medications, better reimbursement policies, and increasing business partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations in the emerging markets help the lucrative nature of this market in North America. Though both countries deal with heavy healthcare expenditure, there are an increasing number of campaigns organized each year by certain foundations, such as the PAN Foundation, National Eczema Associations, and pharmaceutical companies along with grants.

