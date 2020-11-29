The “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245479

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245479

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– AAC, owing to its thermally-insulated and energy-efficient properties, along with being fire-resistant, termite- or pest-resistant, seismic-resistant, lightweight sustainable, and quick and easy in application, is used in residential construction.

– Moreover, autoclaved aerated concrete is reusable, recyclable, renewable, and eco-friendly. Along with the increased importance of LEED ratings, AAC is used in residential construction.

– AAC is majorly used in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Residential construction witnessed a stable growth in Asia-Pacific, with India and China registering significant growth. The ASEAN countries have also gained momentum in residential construction. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– In Europe, the market for residential construction is stable, while in North America, the market for residential construction is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the renovation of residential properties. The market for residential construction is growing in Middle East & Africa.

– Hence, the residential sector is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the ACC market owing to the high demand from the construction sector of countries like China and India.

– China is an emerging economy and is the largest in terms of purchasing power parity and the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. In 2017, its GDP is expected to grow at 6.6%, while in 2019, it is expected to grow slower with 6.3%.

– The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The government has approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.

– Similarly, India has a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country.

– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The government of India is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy, and urban transport.

– Such factors are projected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245479

Detailed TOC of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)

4.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Constructing Sound Proof Buildings

4.1.3 Use of Recycled Material for Production

4.1.4 Improved Indoor Air Quality and Heat Control Advantages

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Cost

4.2.2 Limited Usage in Load Bearing Walls

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Block

5.1.2 Lintel

5.1.3 Panel

5.1.4 Tile

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Commercial

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Acico Group

6.4.2 Aercon AA

6.4.3 AKG Gazbeton

6.4.4 BAUROC AS

6.4.5 Biltech Building Elements Limited

6.4.6 Domapor Baustoffwerke GmbH & Co.KG

6.4.7 Eco Green Products Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Ekoru SRL

6.4.9 Forterra Building Products Ltd

6.4.10 H+H International A/S

6.4.11 Hansa Baustoffweke Parchim GmbH

6.4.12 HIL Limited

6.4.13 Italcementi (HeidelbergCement AG)

6.4.14 J.K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd

6.4.15 RPP Group of Companies

6.4.16 Schlamann KG

6.4.17 Solbet Group

6.4.18 Tarmac

6.4.19 Xella Group

6.4.20 Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage in India and China

7.2 Emphasis on using Fire-retardant Building Materials

7.3 Growing Need for Disaster Resistant Buildings

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Copper Conductive Ink Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Sintered Porous Metal Filters Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

WIFI Chipsets Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Wearables Thermal Imaging Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Steamed Packaging Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025

Quantum Secure Communication Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Desktop Virtualization Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Roller Skates Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Sensors in Oil and Gas Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Bentonite Clay Market Growth in Near Future 2020: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

Stainless Steel Soap Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis