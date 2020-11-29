The “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Autoimmunity involves the loss of normal immune homeostasis, as the organism produces an abnormal response to its own tissue. Autoimmune diseases generally involve the presence of self-reactive T cells, autoantibodies, and inflammation. Diagnosis of potential autoimmune diseases is very difficult because not one laboratory test alone can produce diagnosis results for the disease. Hence, multiple laboratory tests are needed, and this includes basic studies, like complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, acute phase reactants, immunologic studies, serologies, flow cytometry, cytokine analysis, and HLA typing. Although some tests may be non-specific, such as the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), they are useful to assess the disease activity. These tests can be useful in the diagnosis and management of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and help in providing a prognosis or indicating the severity of organ involvement or damage.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Immunologic Assays Segment Dominates the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of disease type and diagnosis. Diagnosis is again segmented into regular laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, immunologic assays, antibody tests, and other tests.

The immunologic assays segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include cost-effectiveness, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and high sensitivity and specificity of immunoassays. When compared to conventional tests, immunologic assays have been proven to provide highly accurate results, even with very small samples. Immunologic reactions are highly specific, as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. For instance, an antibody against a viral protein cannot bind with an antigen that is derived from bacteria. This high specificity indicates high accuracy in results, enabling high sensitivity in the detection of diseases. This high sensitivity not only helps in easy detection, but also eliminates the need for secondary verifications, which ultimately saves costs. For instance, in December 2018, Quidel received a CE mark approval for its product Quidel’s Sofia 2 Lyme+ FIA for use with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit extensive market growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of rising disposable income and increasing patient pool in the emerging countries. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases to seek right treatment, rising development of healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Japanese autoimmune disease diagnostics market holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, and registered a healthy CAGR, due to the presence of a large population with the autoimmune condition in the country, as of 2017. Growth strategies adopted by the local and international players in the Asia-Pacific region is also propelling the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. In 2017, ImmunArray, a privately-held molecular device diagnostic company, and Kindstar Global Co. Ltd, a specialty clinical testing company based in Wuhan, forged a partnership to undertake joint clinical testing for lupus, due to the growing prevalence of the disease in China.

Detailed TOC of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Public Awareness about Autoimmune Diseases

4.2.2 Improved Laboratory Automation

4.2.3 Partnerships with Physicians and Clinical Laboratories

4.2.4 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Slow Turnaround Time for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Test Results

4.3.2 High Frequency of False Results

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Disease Type

5.1.1 Systemic Autoimmune Disease

5.1.1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.1.1.2 Psoriasis

5.1.1.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

5.1.1.4 Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.1.5 Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases

5.1.2 Localized Autoimmune Disease

5.1.2.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.1.2.2 Type 1 Diabetes

5.1.2.3 Thyroid

5.1.2.4 Other Localized Autoimmune Diseases

5.2 Diagnosis

5.2.1 Regular Laboratory Tests

5.2.2 Inflammatory Markers

5.2.3 Immunologic Assays

5.2.4 Antibody tests

5.2.5 Other Tests

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Biomerieux

6.1.3 Bio-rad Laboratories

6.1.4 Euroimmun AG

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-la Roche

6.1.6 Inova Diagnostics Inc.

6.1.7 Myriad Genetics

6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.10 Trinity Biotech

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

