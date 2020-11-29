The “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245477

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245477

Scope of the Report:

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are fully automated transport systems that function with unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles offer a multitude of advantages such as a reduction in operational cost, enhanced workforce safety, and decrement in production time. Growing implementation of mobile robots across the world and measures to enhance workplace safety and productivity are some other factors leading to the adoption of AGV.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth

– Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.

– Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.

– An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.

– Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.

– Staubli Faverges SCA is a manufacturing robotics and a mechatronics supplying company and they are recognized for their magnificence, reliable strategies for over a century. This robot improves productivity without reducing floor space and hence making it perfect for low-volume production with increase in the market growth.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.

– The transportation segment is accounted for the major share in this region due to the rapid urbanization and increased industrial production.

– Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific.

– Due to initiatives like Make in India, the country is attracting foreign investments. It is one of the very few countries in the world that has mass production of generic drugs, accounting for almost 20% of global export in terms of volume.

– Future initiatives are made by Government by recommending Make India a Trans-shipment cargo hub by developing world-class automated cargo and material handling facilities with 24×7 customs operations with establishment of air-freight stations, which are the key drivers for the growth of market in India.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245477

Detailed TOC of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce in Automation for Faster Efficiency

4.3.2 Need for Automation in Maritime Applications for Improvement in Terminal Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limitation of Real-Time Wireless Control Due to Communication Delays

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Automated Fork Lift

5.1.2 Automated Tow/Tractor/Tugs

5.1.3 Unit Load

5.1.4 Assembly Line

5.1.5 Special Purpose

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food & Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Electronics & Electrical

5.2.5 General Manufacturing

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amerden Inc.

6.1.2 Swisslog Holding

6.1.3 SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC

6.1.4 KUKA Group

6.1.5 Jungheinrich Group

6.1.6 Murata Machinery

6.1.7 Dematic Corp.

6.1.8 Toyota Material Handling

6.1.9 Transbotics Corporation

6.1.10 John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation

6.1.11 ABB Ltd

6.1.12 Seegrid Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Fluoro-Silicone Acrylate Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Hydraulic Rubber Hose Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Microwave Motion Sensors Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Auto Screw Feeder Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Automatic Biochemistry Analyzers Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Non-Dairy Creamer Market Growing Business Factors 2020: | Latest Opportunities, Technological Advancements, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2025

Parking Reservation System Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Digital Process Automation Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Public Transport Market Size Report 2020 – Global Trends, Comprehensive Insights by Growth Rate of Leading Companies, Price, Cost and Gross Margin Forecast till 2025

Electronic Transformers Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract Market: Growth Challenges, Production Capacity, Market Share, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments, By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2025

Nano Metal Oxide (NMO) Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025