Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automated tracking system that displays other vessels in the vicinity and uses transponders on ships and is used by vessel traffic services (VTS). Automatic identification system helps in better traffic management and prevention of possible maritime collision. It has been observed that automatic identification systems are mainly used for providing safety to the vessels.

Automatic Identification System market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automatic Identification System market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Vessel Based Platform to Account for Significant Share

– The expansion of the maritime industry is considerably increasing marine traffic. To ensure the smooth facilitation of trades and other services, it is essential for all the ships and vessels on the water to maintain proper maritime communication. Vessel-based AIS allows users to track marine traffic in real time, thereby reducing the risk of collisions during transits.

– Due to the increasing number of voyaging ships, the concern toward the safety of the people and goods in the vessel are more and this has enabled the adoption of the market.

– The increasing government regulations across several countries in favor of the installation of AIS system in vessels is a crucial factor influencing the growth of vessel-based AIS platform.

– The regions most likely to come under threat from pirate attacks include Indonesia, the Philippines, and Nigeria. Here, pirates are attracted by the abundance of natural resources in the countries themselves or in adjacent areas. Strategic passages for oil transport, such as Bab-el-Mandeb, near Somalia, or the Strait of Malacca off the Indonesian coast have become notorious targets for maritime crime. To overcome this problem and give importance to the protection of merchant ships and vessels, the AIS market is tending to grow in this segment by leveraging the Big Data provided by the AIS, which provides pivotal information, such as vessel identity, navigation status course, and other safety-related information.Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– The automatic identification system market is expected to have a significant growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the increasing number of ships in the Asia-Pacific region, there are high chances of immense port traffic to be encountered. Hence, controlling port traffic is essential by implementing proper measures.

– Government spending on marine products and services, increasing security threat, increasing the number of waterborne transportation and trade, and other tracking are the main reasons to witness a growth in this region.

– According to the Maritime Safety Administration, the integrated service of vessel traffic can cover all coastal and inland waters in China and other parts. According to the requirements of the international convention and relevant standard, the Maritime Safety Administration built a total of 402 land-based AIS stations in China, thereby covering the whole country’s coastal and inland waters.

– Emerging countries, such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan are continuously increasing their defense budgets year-over-year to strengthen their national security.

– The government is also in action to improve these threat issues and are trying to implement more systems as in 2012 SAAB ( Aerospace and Defense Firm) implemented a national automatic identification system for India’s coastline safety and security.

Detailed TOC of Automatic Identification System Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Maritime Traffic due to Many Collisions and Accidents

4.3.2 Improve Vessel Dwell Time and Port Performance for Operational Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Range and Reporting Capabilities Due to Many Vessels and Data Points

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Fleet Management

5.1.2 Vessel Tracking

5.1.3 Maritime Security

5.1.4 Other Applications (Accident investigation and Infrastructure Protection)

5.2 By Platform

5.2.1 Vessel-based Platform

5.2.2 On-shore Platform

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Saab AB

6.1.2 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.3 exactEarth Limited

6.1.4 Orbcomm Inc.

6.1.5 Garmin Ltd

6.1.6 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

6.1.7 True Heading AB

6.1.8 Japan Radio Company Ltd.

6.1.9 C.N.S. Systems AB

6.1.10 Transas Marine Limited

6.1.11 ComNav Marine Ltd

6.1.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

