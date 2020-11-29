The “Automotive Bearings Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Bearings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Bearings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Bearings are mechanical devices, employed to reduce friction between rotating equipment. The automotive bearings market has been segmented by product and vehicle type.

Automotive Bearings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive Bearings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rolling Element Bearings Dominated the Market and are Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The global automotive rolling element bearings market was valued at USD 27.23 billion in 2018, and is expected to project a CAGR of 5.39%, during the forecast period.

Tapered roller, needle roller, spherical roller, and cylindrical/straight roller are the major types of automotive rolling element bearings. These bearings have been widely deployed in vehicle systems, predominantly in the engine, transmission, and wheels (excluding needle rollers for wheel bearings).

During 2017-2018, major bearing manufacturers, like SKF, NSK, Schaeffler, and JTEKT, announced their investment plans regarding expansion of their rolling element bearings production facilities, to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry. The above-mentioned manufacturers have expanded their rolling element bearing production facilities, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in countries like Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China. Tapered and needle roller bearings are identified as the major production plans of the aforementioned players.

Owing to the growing competition in the automotive rolling bearings market, bearing manufacturers have focused on improving their rolling element bearing products. Thus, in 2018, the automotive industry has seen numerous developments of new rolling element bearings. For instance, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new transmission bearing with low friction, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK developed a 2.5-generation high-performance taper-roller hub unit bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Market

In the automotive bearings market, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the market, followed by Japan and India. The Chinese economy is growing, and the disposable income of middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. Additionally, in 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of the vehicles in the country are expected to give rise to brake system market, creating demand for production.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence, which hindered the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry experts predict a further decline in vehicles sales in 2019. To overcome the same, the government has unveiled numerous measures to increase sales of cars, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

In India, in 2018, vehicle sales declined owing to an uneven monsoon, poor festive demand, and high fuel and insurance costs. However, owing to the government’s Make in India initiative, automotive component manufacturers are investing in the country, by either investing or launching a new product, or through mergers and acquisition. For instance, ABC Bearing Limited is merging with Timken India Limited. This merger will help both the companies to achieve a larger product portfolio, access new domestic and export markets, and increase market share and economies of scale.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Bearings Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Plain Bearings

5.1.2 Rolling Element Bearings

5.1.3 Ball Bearings

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

6.3.2 SKF

6.3.3 NSK Ltd

6.3.4 JTEKT Corp.

6.3.5 Minebea Co. Ltd

6.3.6 Nachi Fujikoski

6.3.7 NTN Corp

6.3.8 Rheinmetall Automotive

6.3.9 Schaeffler AG

6.3.10 SNL Bearings Ltd

6.3.11 Timken Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

