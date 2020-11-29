The “Automotive Camera Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Camera market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Camera market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Cameras used for various applications like viewing front, rear and around view of the vehicle and sensing the lane path, traffic signs, objects in night vision, etc., have been considered in the scope of the market.

The automotive camera market study has been segmented by type and application.

The automotive camera market study has been segmented by type and application.

Automotive Camera market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Sensing Camera to Witness Fast Growth

Systems using cameras for remote sensing are gradually becoming an integral part of an active safety system in vehicles. Sensing cameras provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras while also meeting the required automotive quality standards as cost-effective solutions. These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors, then makes a decision, and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems.

With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. Owing to the above trends, the number of automotive camera shipments is expected to exceed 170 million units in the global market by 2020.

North America Captured Largest Market Share

Large-scale domestic automobile production and increasing government initiatives towards the integration of driver-assisted technologies in automobiles to enhance the driving experience and safety are the primary factors that have been significantly contributing to the growth of automotive cameras in the region.

The US Department of Transportation proposed the requirement of a camera in vehicles in 2014. After years of delay, the federal regulation finally took full effect in May 2018, which mandated the deployment of rearview cameras and video displays in new vehicle models under 10,000 lbs.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), estimated that the US wholesale shipments of dashboard camera (one of viewing camera types) is likely to reach 285,000 units in 2018, which was up 20% from that of 2017. The dashboard cameras are gaining immense popularity among governments and insurance companies, and they are encouraging users and automotive manufacturers to integrate the product within the internal architecture of the automotive, as they prevent accidents and deter crimes.

