The "Automotive Coatings Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Coatings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Automotive Coatings Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Automotive Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Automotive Coatings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Water-borne Technology is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Though solvent borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

– One of the key reasons that is restraining the growth of solvent-borne automotive coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.

– The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based automotive coatings. Meanwhile the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.

– Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.

– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive coatings, followed by North America and Europe.

– The growing automotive production in India and ASEAN countries is likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings in Asia-Pacific.

– Increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in Asian countries are also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.

– In 2018, the Chinese automotive production reached 27.81 million units, with a growth rate of -4.2% over 2017. However, the market is projected to recover over the forecast period.

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Coatings Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Automotive Coatings market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Automotive Coatings including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Coatings Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Production from the Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Powder Coatings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Epoxy

5.1.3 Acrylic

5.1.4 Other Resin Types

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Solvent-borne

5.2.2 Water-borne

5.2.3 Powder

5.3 Layer

5.3.1 E-coat

5.3.2 Primer

5.3.3 Base Coat

5.3.4 Clear Coat

5.4 Application

5.4.1 OEM

5.4.2 Refinish

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New-Zealand

5.5.1.6 Indonesia

5.5.1.7 Malaysia

5.5.1.8 Thailand

5.5.1.9 Rest of ASEAN

5.5.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 France

5.5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Egypt

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

6.4.4 Beckers Group

6.4.5 Bollig & Kemper

6.4.6 Cabot Corporation

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 HMG Paints Limited

6.4.9 Jotun

6.4.10 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

6.4.11 KCC Corporation

6.4.12 Lord Corporation

6.4.13 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

6.4.14 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.15 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.16 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth in Investment Opportunities in Middle East & Africa

