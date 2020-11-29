The “Automotive Plastics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Plastics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Plastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Automotive Plastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Automotive Plastics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive Plastics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption

– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.

– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.

– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.

– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.

– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.

– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.

– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.

– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. India also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.

– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Automotive Plastics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Automotive Plastics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Automotive Plastics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

