The "Automotive Seat Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Seat market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The global automotive seat market has been segmented by material type and by technology.

This study also focuses on the Automotive Seats in the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Brazil, and the rest of the world.

Automotive Seat market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive Seat market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Production of Automobiles

Passenger cars sales have been increasing across the globe. In 2017, global passenger cars production accounted for 97,302,534 units. China has the largest share for passenger cars followed by the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and India. Improving road infrastructure and rising disposable income of the middle-class consumers are driving the passenger car market in the developing countries. Competitive pricing of vehicles by auto manufacturers also has created a huge demand for passenger cars in developing countries.

This rise in demand for passenger cars resulted in propelling automobile production and subsequently driving the demand for related components like upholstery, seats, etc. Also, the industry is seeing a consumer preference towards SUVs and MPVs which generally have more seats compared to hatchbacks and sedans. As a whole, the progressing passenger car sector is acting as a major driver for the global automotive seat industry.

Additionally, the demand for commercial vehicles has been continually increasing owing to growing e-commerce (resulting in growth in the logistics industry), the construction industry, and the mining industry. For instance, According to Eurostat, over 75% of inland cargo transports within the EU, i.e., about 1,750 billion metric ton-kilometer (tkm), travel by road. In some European countries, this percentage goes as high as 90%, or more. As the e-commerce industry continues to grow across Europe, the demand for more advanced distribution network is increasing. As the market continues to expand, demand for pick-up vans, small trucks, and other LCVs are also likely to increase, with freight transportation (between 50 km and 1,999 km) accounting for 89.1% of the total freight transportation, in 2017. Thereby, booming demand for commercial vehicles will also aid in propelling the automotive seat market growth.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The volatility in prices of raw materials has always been a concern, which could increase the cost of seat manufacturing. Seat manufacturing is one of the most productive and economic processes that use high-quality leather, fabric or foam along with metal frames.

Usage of metals like aluminum alloys and steel alloys as well as seat material like fabric, leather, and foam as raw materials always involve the risk of price instability from the parent metal commodity as well as upholstery material market. Fluctuations in the global economy due to factors such as Brexit and US-China trade war, along with influx in exchange rates make the cost of raw materials volatile. Additionally, market speculation and insights provided by industry players also play a pivotal role in determining the aluminum and steel prices along with leather, fabric, and foam volatile, which in turn affects the seating industry.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Seat Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Leather

5.1.2 Fabric

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Standard Seats

5.2.2 Powered Seats

5.2.3 Ventilated Seats

5.2.4 Other Seats

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Adient plc

6.2.2 Lear Corp.

6.2.3 Faurecia

6.2.4 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

6.2.5 Magna International

6.2.6 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

6.2.7 NHK Springs Corp.

6.2.8 Grupo Antolin

6.2.9 Recaro

6.2.10 TS Tech

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

