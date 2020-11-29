The “Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Temperature and humidity sensors are one of the most important components of an automobile that are required to perform some of the most important electronic functions. These sensors measure engine temperature, engine oil temperature, exhaust gas temperature, fuel temperature, cabin temperature and moisture level in the air. This report segments the market by type( Temperature sensors and humidity sensors), Technology( CMOS, MEMS, and Others), Application( Powertrain, Body electronics, Alternative Fuel Vehicles and others), and Geography.

Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Humidity Sensors are Expected to Witness a Substantial Growth

– Humidity sensing is one of the most important functions of automotive electronics. Humidity sensors can sense, measure and control the moisture levels in the air as relative humidity becomes an important factor when it comes to maintaining the cabin comfort.

– The automotive companies to gain more competitive advantage over competitors are in the phase of adopting humidity sensors that could provide greater cabin comfort to their consumers. For instance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in its new 2019 Jeep Cherokee LATITUDE PLUS FWD has adopted a humidity sensor that helps to maintain the cabin comfort for the passengers.

– The recent innovations and technological advancements in the fields of automotive electronics is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, Toyota in September 2017, patented Moisture-Sensing Auto Defrost To Clear Windows. A technology that would use a bevy of sensors that would help in the measurement of outside air temperature, inside air temperature and moisture levels inside the cabin.

– Moreover, humidity sensors are of prime importance in rising electric vehicles as the battery in such vehicles is cooled by air or water to prevent overheating during vehicle operation. This increases the chances of moisture getting condensed inside of a battery which increases the chances of a short circuit. To prevent this, companies have started using humidity sensors that help not only in improving safety but also helps in reduce their power consumption and increase their lifetime.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growing automotive industry in countries such as China and India. The regulations regarding safety and emission controls in the region are expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period.

– China in April 2018, announced that it is ready to scrap foreign ownership caps on automakers by 2022. In a move which would end foreign ownership caps on local auto companies by 2022 and would ward off all the restrictions on new-energy vehicle ventures that would make the market wider and open to new car makers. initiatives like these would boost the humidity and temperature sensors market in a positive way.

– The National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on December 18, 2018, has said that it would ban the manufacturing of new enterprises that would make only traditional combustion engines amidst the countrywide rush towards new energy vehicles (NEVs). Humidity sensors being an integral part of an electric vehicle an initiative like this would boost the automotive temperature and humidity sensors market during and beyond the forecast period.

Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing HVAC Applications

4.3.2 Growth in Electric and Autonomous Driving Vehicles

4.3.3 Stringent Emission Regulations for Automobiles

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Costs Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Temperature sensor

5.1.1.1 Electrical

5.1.1.2 Resistive

5.1.2 Humidity Sensor

5.1.2.1 Capacitive

5.1.2.2 Resistive

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 CMOS

5.2.2 MEMS

5.2.3 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Powertrain

5.3.2 Body Electronics

5.3.3 Alternative fuel Vehicles

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Turkey

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.3 Freescale Semiconductor AG

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 ABB Ltd

6.1.6 Analog Devices, Inc

6.1.7 General Electric Co.

6.1.8 Kongsberg Gruppen

6.1.9 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.10 STMicroelectronics

6.1.11 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.12 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.1.13 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.14 Sensata Technologies Inc.

6.1.15 Continental AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

