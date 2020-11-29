The “Autonomous/Driverless Car Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Autonomous/Driverless Car market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Autonomous/Driverless Car market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Autonomous or driverless cars are vehicles that are capable of maneuvering on their own or by human assistance by sensing its nearby environment.

The autonomous cars have been segmented by type.

Autonomous/Driverless Car market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Autonomous/Driverless Car market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cyber Security and Safety Concerns are Hindering the Market Growth

Cyber security is going to be a key consideration for the developing autonomous vehicle technology, as it is not just concerned with the vehicles themselves, but is also related to the whole environment that will be developed to support such vehicles. A connected and automated vehicle system is a cyber-physical system, with components of both the physical and virtual worlds. The safety stakes are high, as these systems are hard to protect. There are also risks associated with the networks that connect vehicles. The network systems include the financial networks that process payments, roadside sensor networks, and the electricity infrastructure or traffic control features.

One of the major cyber security risks associated with autonomous vehicles is hacking.

– For instance, in 2015, researchers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek demonstrated that they were able to hack a Jeep Cherokee and control it remotely. The incident led to the recall of 1.4 million cars by Fiat Chrysler.

– Additionally, in early 2017, the Chinese researchers exposed the vulnerabilities in Tesla Model X. They were able to take control of the vehicle’s brakes, remotely, open the trunk and the doors, and take control of the radio. The researchers hacked the vehicle through Wi-Fi and cellular connections, using malware, which was sent to the car’s web browser in a series of circuitous computer exploits.

Apart from cyber security issues, safety concerns pertaining to accidents have always been the prime concern for both the consumers and the international authorities, such as NHTSA. There has been two major accidents in early 2018, which increased the safety concerns regarding these vehicles –

– A woman in Arizona was hit and killed by a self-driving Uber car

– A Tesla Model X on autopilot hit a highway divider before bursting into flames

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Dominating the Market

Following the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) International automated driving standards, cars with level 1 to level 3 automation features have been considered under the market segment of semi-autonomous cars.

– Level 1 automation (also known as Driver Assistance) has been available on cars for several years, handling driving modes like steering or throttle and brake, but never both. The level 1 cars must need driver attention to take over those functions if called upon by the vehicle. Some of the features seen in level 1 cars are parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, and lane keeping assistance.

– Level 2 automation (also known as Partial Assistance) has a suite of driver assistance technologies including Traffic Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer with lane change, which enables automatic steering on undivided roads but with speed limitations

– Level 3 automation is referred to as conditional automation. In Level 3 automation, the autonomous cars driving system performs all the dynamic driving tasks with the expectation that the human driver will respond appropriately to a request to intervene.

North America and Europe covered more than half of the global semi-autonomous cars market in 2018 and likely to continue to increase their market share, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing launch of semi-autonomous car models and increasing development towards vehicle semi-autonomous systems among players in the automotive industry.

Autonomous/Driverless Car Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Autonomous/Driverless Car market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Autonomous/Driverless Car including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Autonomous/Driverless Car Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Semi-autonomous Vehicles

5.1.2 Fully-autonomous Vehicles

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Uber Technologies Inc.

6.3.2 Daimler AG

6.3.3 Google Inc.

6.3.4 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.3.5 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

6.3.6 Volvo Cars

6.3.7 General Motors Company

6.3.8 Volkswagen AG

6.3.9 Tesla Inc.

6.3.10 BMW

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

