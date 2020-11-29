The “Bangladesh Lubricants Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bangladesh Lubricants market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bangladesh Lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bangladesh Lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bangladesh Lubricants market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bangladesh Lubricants market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in the Demand for Automotive Vehicles

– Light motor vehicles and passenger cars are the fastest growing sectors, and they are also the largest consumer of lubricants in Bangladesh. Lubricants are used in automobiles in the form of engine oil, coolants brake oil, and other transmission oils.

– The sales of the automotive vehicle has been increasing rapidly over a period 2013-2017 and is expected to increase over the period of 2019-2024. In 2017, according to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), a total of 0.5 million of vehicles were registered in Bangladesh.

– The per capita income of the citizens of Bangladesh is increasing steadily, in turn, leading to rise in the living standards of the people, and thus, the demand for the automobiles is increasing.

– Additionally, the sectors, such as metal working and construction, are also flourishing, which are supporting the increase in the demand for lubricants during the study period.

Engine Oil

– The demand for engine oils in Bangladesh has been rising steadily since the past five years, owing to the rapid growth in the sales of motor vehicles (both domestically manufactured and imported) in the country.

– The sales of new passenger vehicles witnessed an increase of nearly 30% in 2016-17 (according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), and the growth is expected to continue further, owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers and easier credit availabilities in the recent times.

– The sales of high-end cars have witnessed a massive surge in the country lately, with a growth rate of over 15% being recorded during 2015-18. This, in turn, has spurred the consumption of semi-synthetic and synthetic engine oils in the country in the recent times.

Bangladesh Lubricants Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bangladesh Lubricants market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bangladesh Lubricants including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Bangladesh Lubricants Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Construction Activities

4.2.2 Increasing Activities of Metalworking and Metallurgy

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Price of Synthetic Lubricants

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluid

5.1.4 General Industrial Oil

5.1.5 Gear Oil

5.1.6 Grease

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Automotive and Other Transportation

5.2.3 Heavy Equipment

5.2.4 Food and Beverage

5.2.5 Metallurgy and Metalworking

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 APSCO Bangladesh

6.3.2 Basumati Group of Companies

6.3.3 City Lub Oil Industries Ltd

6.3.4 Corona Group (Lukoil)

6.3.5 Gulf Oil Bangladesh Limited

6.3.6 Imam Group (FUCHS and Conoco)

6.3.7 MJL Bangladesh Limited (Exxon Mobil)

6.3.8 Navana Petroleum Limited (Caltex/Chevron)

6.3.9 Padma Oil Company Limited

6.3.10 Rahimafrooz Distribution Ltd (Castrol)

6.3.11 Ranks Petroleum Ltd (Royal Dutch Shell PLC)

6.3.12 Trade Services International (Total)

6.3.13 United Lube Oil Limited (Petronas)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automotive Vehicles

