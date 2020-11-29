The “Barrier Material Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Barrier Material market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Barrier Material market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Barrier Material market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Barrier Material market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Barrier Material market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– Barrier materials are used for protecting food products, such as meat and meat by-products, fish and seafood, dairy products, fruit, and vegetables, among others, from outside environment, such as water vapor, gas, odor, microorganism, light, and dust, which cause contamination, damage, and deterioration in quality and taste.

– Barrier materials play an important role in extending the shelf life of food products, thereby preventing spoiling of food products, reducing wastage, and ensuring the delivery of goods to the consumer in the best condition appropriate for their use.

– Change in tastes and preferences of consumers, due to the availability of a wide range of food products, and rising health awareness among consumers has increased the demand for perishable food items.

– In addition, on-the-go lifestyles, longer working hours, longer commuting times, and less inclination toward preparing food have increased the demand for ready-to-eat foods among the consumers. This has increased the demand for packaged food products globally, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– China is the world’s largest market for barrier material. Growing demand for barrier materials from cosmetic, food & beverage, and automotive industries is expected to drive the demand in the country.

– In addition, change in lifestyle and increasing expenditure on health and nutritional foods have contributed to the growth of packaged food products. This, in turn, has increased the demand for barrier films in the food & beverage industry in China.

– The Indian barrier material market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, because of the growing food & beverage and automotive industries in the country.

– Rising disposable income, growing urbanization, increase in population, and rising popularity and demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food have increased the demand for packaged food in the country.

– The demand for barrier material is also driven by the growing automotive industry in the country. India’s automotive industry is one of the largest in the world. The sector is expected to grow at a moderate rate, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for barrier material in the automotive end-user industry in the country.

– Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for barrier material market over the forecast period.

Barrier Material Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Barrier Material market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Barrier Material including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Barrier Material Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Increasing the Shelf Life of Packaged Foods

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Packaging Costs

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations on Economical Materials, such as Aluminum

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Aluminum

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

5.1.3 Polyethylene Naphthalate

5.1.4 Polyvinylidene Chloride

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Food & Beverage

5.2.3 Agriculture

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 Coexpan

6.4.5 Dow DuPont

6.4.6 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Kureha Corporation

6.4.8 Mondi

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Teijin Limited

6.4.11 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Toppan Printing Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness about Food Safety

7.2 Development in Bio-based Barrier Materials

