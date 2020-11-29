The “Beauty Drinks Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Beauty Drinks market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Beauty Drinks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the beauty drinks market includes different ingredient types like vitamins and minerals, collagen, coenzymes, and carotenoids. Carotenoids have high nutritious properties, which help prevent fatal diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and tumor. By distribution channel, the market scope includes grocery retailers, beauty specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and others.

Beauty Drinks market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Beauty Drinks market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Investments from Key Players

Key players, such as Nestle and Coca-Cola have been investing on research activities focusing on product innovations in beauty drinks. Glowelle, which is a blend of antioxidant vitamins, phyto-nutrients, and botanical fruit extracts – by Nestle, is specifically designed to tackle signs of aging by nourishing the skin, and can be noted as pioneering efforts in the nutritional beauty sector. Nestle also rolled out its collagen-coffee, branding it as a low-fat alternative to normal coffee, with beneficial effects on the skin. Private label brands, such as Vitabiotics, also introduced beauty drinks for skin and hair, containing hydrolyzed marine collagen, inositol, blackcurrant seed oil, and amino acids. The increasing demand for beauty drinks has prompted many companies, like Coca-Cola to collaborate with players like Sanofi SA, to launch the beauty drink – ‘Beautific Oenobiol’.

Collagen products form the largest market segment

Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein rich ingredient, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen. Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

