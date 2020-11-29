The “Betaine Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Betaine market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Betaine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Betaine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Betaine market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Betaine market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Personal Care Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Betaine is extensively used in the personal care industry as an alternative to sulphur-based surfactants. The segment accounts for more than 50% of the global betaine consumption.

– Water retention and moisturizing properties of betaine makes it widely useful raw material for the cosmetic industry.

– Besides, it is widely used as surfactant, emulsifier, and emollient in personal care products, such as lotion, shampoos, skin cleansers, etc.

– Today, the global cosmetic industry has been focusing on innovation & development of new products with safe & sulfur-free natural ingredients. This is expected to have favorable impact on the betaine demand, as it is considered to be a mild surfactant which holds minimal risk of skin and eye irritation problems.

– The demand for personal care products have been increasing at a noticeable rate in the regions like Asia-Pacific, and Middle East, with cultural change, influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population, and rising women employment.

– Hence, all such trends are likely to drive the demand for personal care products across the globe, which is further likely to drive the demand for betaine market during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. Betaine demand in the region is majorly driven by the strong demand from the industries engaged in the production of personal care, animal feed, dietary supplements, and function drink products.

– The United States represents the largest market in the region due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care industry. The country is the largest producer of pharmaceutical and personal care products in the world.

– The country has been investing heavily on research & development to innovate new personal care products with the help of sulfur-free raw materials and development of generic medicines is also expected to provide new opportunities for the betaine market over the coming years.

– Besides, the high dependency of the population on junk and ready-to-eat food products has also led to increased obesity issues among the population. This, in turn, has increased awareness of calorie reduction, weight loss, and the importance of protein intake.

– Hence, with the increase in health and wellness awareness among the population, the demand for dietary supplements has increased substantially. Therefore, in order to cater to the demand, the production of dietary supplements has also been increasing, which is further adding to the demand for betaine in the region.

Betaine Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Betaine market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Betaine including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Betaine Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Demand from Personal Care Sector

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Food and Beverage Industry

4.1.3 Increased Commercial Usage as Surfactant

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Synthetic Cosmetics Leading to Skin and Hair Problems

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Betaine Anhydrous

5.1.2 Betaine Monohydrate

5.1.3 Betaine HCl

5.1.4 Cocamidopropyl Betaine

5.1.5 Other Forms

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Synthetic Betaine

5.2.2 Natural Betaine

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Food, Beverages, and Dietary Supplements

5.3.2 Animal Feed

5.3.3 Personal Care

5.3.4 Detergent

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amino GmbH

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Dow

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Kao Corporation

6.4.6 Merck KGaA

6.4.7 Nutreco

6.4.8 Solvay

6.4.9 Stepan Company

6.4.10 Sunwin Biotech Shandong Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use of Betaine as Anti-stress Agent for Animals

