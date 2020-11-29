The “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bio-based Platform Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bio-based Platform Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.

– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.

– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).

– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.

– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.

– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.

– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.

– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.

– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.

– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations on Conventional Petroleum-based Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Shortage

4.2.2 Fitted Competition from Oil-based Platform Chemicals

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Bio Glycerol

5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid

5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid

5.1.4 Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

5.1.5 Bio Succinic Acid

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aktin Chemicals Inc..

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.5 Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

6.4.10 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.11 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.12 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Novozymes

6.4.14 PTT Global Chemical Public Company

6.4.15 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Eco-friendly Products

7.2 Technological Modification

