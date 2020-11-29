The “Biochemical Reagents Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biochemical Reagents market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biochemical Reagents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Biochemical reagents can be defined as chemical agents extracted from any biological system for biological research. The production of biochemical reagents is done by three basic procedures, namely chemical synthesis, isolation and purification of the chemical substance from the organisms, and fermentation. The production of biochemical reagents involves the maintenance of multiple parameters, such as density, melting point, refractive index, content, optical rotation, freezing point, bioactivity, spectral characteristics, and moisture.

Biochemical Reagents market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biochemical Reagents market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Chromatography Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance over the Forecast Period

The oscillations in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries across the world directly affects the demand for chromatography reagents, owing to a wide application spectrum, such as for drug delivery, separation of chemical and biomolecules, diagnostics, and protein purification. In addition, the rise in the number of chronic diseases is leading to increased AIDS and cancer research and the discovery of new viruses and bacteria. Hence, companies are emphasizing on the development of newer molecular entities (NMEs), in order to fight these diseases. In turn, these companies have increased their R&D spending on pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the speedy adoption of technologically advanced therapeutic solutions, such as monoclonal antibodies, are gaining importance, owing to a rise in the burden of chronic diseases, which directly boosts the adoption of chromatography reagents. Thus, considering all these factors, chromatography agents are expected to retain their dominance over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the global biochemical reagents market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, are expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. The investments in R&D of various simpler technologies for biopharmaceutical industries are also expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Detailed TOC of Biochemical Reagents Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Widening Applications of Biochemical Reagents

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Diagnostics and Imaging

4.2.3 Technological Advancement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shelf -life

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents

5.1.2 Chromatography Reagents

5.1.3 Electrophoresis Reagents

5.1.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Reagent Kits

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Polyethersulfone

5.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Roche Holding AG

6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

