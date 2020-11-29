The “Biocides Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biocides market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biocides market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biocides market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Biocides market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biocides market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand From the Water Treatment Application

– Biocides are used in water treatment to eliminate the microbes. Water towers are ideal locations for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa.

– If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime, which acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, which might reduce the efficiency of the cooling system.

– In order for water systems to operate at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slimes, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from these systems.

– These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas & swimming pools, sewage treatment, and industrial wastewater treatment. Biocides are also used in water cleaning program to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane.

– With the increasing demand from water treatment application, the demand for biocides is also rapidly increasing.

North America Currently hold the Largest Share in Biocides Market

– The United States is one of the largest markets for biocides, and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period, because of the growing end-user industries, such as water treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, etc.

– Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The organization also estimates a capital investment of USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the next two decades and is focused on the usage of biological water treatment.

– Moreover, USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called ‘Clean Water State Revolving Fund’, by which it finances the environmental compliances to meet the infrastructural needs. Apart from the funds, the government is also encouraging private investments in the treatment of water and wastewater.

– The demand for paints & coatings has increased in construction, with the growing costs of construction in the non-residential sector, which therefore increases the consumption of biocides.

– Therefore, these growing end-user industries are expected to drive the biocide market during the forecast period.

Biocides Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Biocides market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Biocides including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Biocides Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Water Treatment Plants in Middle East & African Countries

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulations on the Usage of Chlorine

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Halogen Compounds

5.1.2 Metallic Compounds

5.1.3 Organosulfurs

5.1.4 Organic Acids

5.1.5 Phenolics

5.1.6 Other types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

5.2.3 Wood Preservation

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Paints & Coatings

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 BWA WATER ADDITIVES

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Kemira

6.4.9 Lonza

6.4.10 Lubrizol

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 Suez

6.4.14 Thor

6.4.15 Troy Corporation

6.4.16 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

6.4.17 Veolia Environnement S.A

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness in Agricultural Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

