The Biodegradable Polymers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Biodegradable Polymers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Biodegradable Polymers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biodegradable Polymers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– Biodegradable polymers are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blister packaging, etc., as they do not have adverse effects on the environment. The most important challenge for many food and beverages companies is to extend shelf-life by improving the packaging.

– The major bio-degradable polymers, which are used in rigid packaging, include PLA and PHA/PBS. They are also used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, and plates, among others.

– The increasing intervention of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade polymers for beverage and snack packaging.

– Moreover, the consumption of bio-degradable polymers in making bottles and containers is increasing across the world. The production of bottles and containers is more in China, since it is the manufacturing hub for major products. Hence, the consumption of bioplastics is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– They are used in packaging films for food items, medicines, and beverage bottles, and in packaging of non-food products, such as napkins and tissues, toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels, cardboard and coat paper for food wrapping paper, coated cardboards to make cups, plates, and so on.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China and India, dominate the market.

– China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the biopolymers market.

– The Indian bio-degradable polymers market is still in its nascent stage, with the presence of few number of players in the market. Comparatively, lower awareness and less stringent regulations related to environment quality plague the growth of the biopolymer industry in the country. However, with increasing pollution-related issues in cities, like Delhi and Mumbai, people are being aware of the importance of using eco-friendly products.

– Japan has been active in the innovation and development of biopolymers, in order to develop diversified applications of bio-degradable polymers in various industries where plastics are used. Japan, known to be the world’s largest innovative country, is a forerunner in technological advancement. The country serves as the third-largest automotive producer, and has one of the largest electronics goods industry.

– Electrical and electronics manufacturing is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.

Biodegradable Polymers Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Biodegradable Polymers market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Biodegradable Polymers including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Polymers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Preference toward Eco-friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment

4.1.2 Regulation on Non-degradable Polymers in Many Countries

4.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness in Developed and Developing Nations

4.1.4 Non-toxic Nature of Biodegradable Polymers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Price Compared to Petroleum-based polymers

4.2.2 Low Awareness in Low Income Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Starch-based Plastics

5.1.2 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 PolyHydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)

5.1.4 Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

5.1.5 Cellulose Derivatives

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.3 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BIOTEC GmbH & Co.

6.4.3 Cardia Bioplastics Limited

6.4.4 Corbion Purac

6.4.5 Cortec Group

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.8 FP International

6.4.9 Innovia Films

6.4.10 Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Merck

6.4.13 Metabolix Inc.

6.4.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.15 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.16 Novamont SpA

6.4.17 Purac

6.4.18 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.19 Showa Denko KK

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications of Bio-degradable Plastics

7.2 Increasing Research in Drug Delivery

7.3 Rising Regulations in Emerging Countries

