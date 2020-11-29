The “Biological Control Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biological Control market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biological Control market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Biological control is a pest management strategy based on the reduction of pest populations by natural enemies, or biological control agents. The use of chemical-based agricultural inputs has many regulatory issues and safety concerns, which lets more emphasis being laid on sustainable agricultural methods, with the use of biological control agents.

Biological Control market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biological Control market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Increasing Demand for Food and Food Security Driving the Market

The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, has fueled a significant rise in demand for biological control. Agricultural production may need to grow two-fold over the coming 36 years, in order to meet the demands of 9 billion population. There is a broader acceptance, as well as recognition of the increasing benefits of biological control products. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and population expanding, global crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the most dramatic rise in demand for biological control products and agricultural production is witnessed. There are additional options to address crop yields, including improvements in seed technology and improvements in crop protection. However, the greatest potential for improvement is the biological control market.

North America Dominates the Global Biological Control Market

North America dominates the market as of 2018, with a 38% share of the biological control market. In North America, the United States holds the largest market with around half of the North American market, owing to the plenty of available arable lands. Rising concerns over “organic” labeled products and awareness of microbial pesticides efficiency have driven the market in North America.

Biological Control Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Biological Control market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Biological Control including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

