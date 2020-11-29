The “Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biomedical Temperature Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biomedical Temperature Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

There are different types of temperature sensors: thermocouples, thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), liquid crystal temperature sensors, fiber optic sensors, and infrared sensors.

Biomedical Temperature Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Biomedical Temperature Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Fiber Optic Sensors (FoS) is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Fiber optic probes undergo total internal reflection and aid in possible future biomedical applications to carry out the simultaneous collection and analysis of samples for drug safety evaluation. It also helps in the sensing of biomolecules, identification of drug molecules, effluent monitoring, and overall pharmaceutical quality control of the product.

– Biomedical FOS can be categorized into four main types: physical, imaging, chemical, and biological. Meanwhile physical sensors measure a variety of physiological parameters, such as body temperature, blood pressure, and muscle displacement, imaging sensors encompass advanced techniques, such as optical coherence tomography(OCT) and photoacoustic imaging.

– Chemical sensors rely on fluorescence, spectroscopic, and indicator techniques and biological sensors tend to be more complex and rely on biologic recognition reactions, such as enzyme-substrate, antigen-antibody, or ligand-receptor.

– Moreover, IoT applications can save the lives of patients with a fast diagnosis of diseases, as well as finding an apt cure for it. FOS are the devices, which are capable of monitoring a specific biomedical variable and provide information that can give a rapid and accurate diagnosis of a patient’s health condition. Therefore, the growing adoption of IOT in healthcare industry is penetrating the usage of fiber optic sensors.

– Recently, the European Union (EU) has also proposed to employ advanced technological devices and platforms to ease their primary healthcare functions, such as medical equipment for tele-monitoring and tele-diagnosis, system for patients to register their physiological measurements, and telehealth equipment, like sensors, which majorly use fiber optics sensors.

North America is Expected to Lead the Market

– Due to increasing need for medical services in the United States, North America is expected to experience lucrative growth, as the medical sensor providers are focusing on developing high value-add equipment catering to the rising needs. On the other side, stringent government guidelines across the region, along with the growing healthcare sector, are expected to trigger the growth of the market in this region.

– The US health expenditure increased by 5.3% in 2018, reflecting growing prices of medical goods and services and higher medicaid costs. The increase represents a sharp turn from 2017 spending, which the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) agency, in 2018, estimates to have been a 4.6% increase, to nearly USD 3.5 trillion.

– Additionally, the healthcare industry across the region is also making use of temperature sensors extensively for continuous biological cardiac output monitoring, thermal dilution catheters, etc.

– With such advancements across the healthcare industry in the region, coupled with various types of temperature sensors being integrated into more products, the market for temperature sensors is set to grow at a healthy rate.

Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Biomedical Temperature Sensors market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Biomedical Temperature Sensors including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Biomedical Temperature Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Spending on Diagnostics

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Fitness Devices

4.3.3 Increasing Health Concerns

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexities in Fabrication and High Costs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Thermocouples

5.1.2 Thermistors

5.1.3 Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTDs)

5.1.4 Liquid Crystal Temperature Sensors

5.1.5 Fibre Optic Sensors

5.1.6 Infrared Sensors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

6.1.3 Weed Instrument Co.

6.1.4 Smiths Medical Inc.

6.1.5 Minco Products Inc.

6.1.6 LumaSense Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 Dwyer Instruments Inc.

6.1.8 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.10 Pyromation Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

