The "Bioplastics Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bioplastics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bioplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bioplastics Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bioplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bioplastics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bioplastics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Packaging is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Bioplastics are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, cutlery, cups, trays, caps, tubes, and blister packaging, as it does not have adverse effects on the environment.

– In addition to this, it is used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, plates, and cutlery.

– The maximum consumption of bioplastics is in rigid packaging of beverage bottles, trays, etc.

– The major type of bioplastics used are cornstarch-based, as they are eco-friendly raw materials and the other bioplastics used are polylactic acid, bio-polypropylene, etc.

– Moreover, the consumption of bioplastics in manufacturing bottles and containers is increasing across the world and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Germany

– In Germany, bioplastics are used in numerous industries, such as packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and household appliances.

– The plastic packaging ranges from small-portion packaging to large industrial packaging, which comprises around 45% of the packaging in the country.

– Over half of the production is film and other flexible packaging, such as bags or sacks. The remainder consists of rigid plastics packaging, for example, bottles, cups, buckets, or closures, which have registered significant growth in the past few years. The plastic packaging products in the country majorly comprise medium-sized enterprises.

– About one-third of all the plastics packaging is industrial packaging and two-thirds are for household purposes. Out of the two-thirds, about half is food packaging. About 63% of the filled goods for private use in Germany is packed in plastic.

– There was an improving trend in the packaging in 2018, after the slow in 2016 and 2017. This was due to the good economic growth in the EU countries, leading to the increase in exports from the country.

– Hence, the market scenario in the country is expected to boost the demand for bioplastics during the forecast period.

Bioplastics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bioplastics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bioplastics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Bioplastics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Bioplastics in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

5.1.1.1 Starch-based

5.1.1.2 Polylactic Acid(PLA)

5.1.1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHA)

5.1.1.4 Polyesters

5.1.1.5 Other Bio and Fossil-based Biodegradables

5.1.2 Bio-based Non-biodegradables

5.1.2.1 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2.2 Bio-polyethylene

5.1.2.3 Bio-polyamides

5.1.2.4 Bio-polytrimethylene Terephthalate

5.1.2.5 Other Non-biodegradable Plastics

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flexible Packaging (Films, Plastic Bags, etc.)

5.2.2 Rigid Packaging (Bottles, Containers, etc.)

5.2.3 Automotive and Assembly Operations

5.2.4 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 API SpA

6.4.2 Arkema SA

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Biotec

6.4.5 Braskem

6.4.6 Corbion

6.4.7 Danimer Scientific

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Futerro

6.4.10 Metbolix Inc.

6.4.11 Minima

6.4.12 Natureworks LLC

6.4.13 Novamont SpA

6.4.14 Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Regulations on Traditional Plastic Products

7.2 Substitute for Petroleum-based Plastics

