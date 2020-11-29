The “Biotechnology Reagents Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biotechnology Reagents market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biotechnology Reagents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The biotechnological reagents play a significant role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes. There are several specialized studies that are being conducted in the healthcare-related facilities, where a lot of work happens around genes, proteins, peptides, antibodies, and cell lines, owing to which, the demand for biotechnological reagents becomes highly important.

The biotechnological reagents play a significant role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes. There are several specialized studies that are being conducted in the healthcare-related facilities, where a lot of work happens around genes, proteins, peptides, antibodies, and cell lines, owing to which, the demand for biotechnological reagents becomes highly important.

Key Market Trends:

Chromatography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Analytical Reagents

Chromatography is a separation technique mainly used in drug discovery to validate the specificity, sensitivity, and purity of drugs. Chromatographic procedures have been largely used for analytical procedures and methods validation for drugs and biologics. Chromatographic techniques provide accurate results to validate characters, such as specificity, linearity, accuracy, precision, range, quantitation limit, and detection limit of various drugs. Chromatography reagents are used in a variety of applications, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ion chromatography, flash chromatography, and complexometric titration. These reagents provide more precise, cost-effective separations, superior reproducibility, and accurate results in all forms of analytical chromatography. Since the chromatography techniques are well-established across the world, the demand for their reagents are consistently high for various pathological and academic purposes.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Dominate in the Forecast Period

North America dominates the biotechnology reagents market and incurs the highest expenditure for global R&D. The United States accounted for the largest share in 2018. The North American segment is on a rise, due to various ongoing research in biological sciences, considerable investments by various biotechnology companies, and the consistently increasing utilization of biotechnology reagents in the market. Owing to the ongoing research and outsourcing activities in the field of life science, Asia-Pacific also has lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

Biotechnology Reagents Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Biotechnology Reagents market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Biotechnology Reagents including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Biotechnology Reagents Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Research and Development Expenditure by Biotechnology Companies

4.2.2 Increasing Interest in Stem Cell Research

4.2.3 Rise in Number of Biotechnology Firms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Approval of Reagents

4.3.2 High Price of Biopharmaceuticals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Life Science Reagents

5.1.1.1 PCR

5.1.1.2 Cell Culture

5.1.1.3 Hematology

5.1.1.4 In-vitro Diagnostics

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Analytical Reagents

5.1.2.1 Chromatography

5.1.2.2 Mass Spectrometry

5.1.2.3 Electrophoresis

5.1.2.4 Flow Cytometry

5.1.2.5 Other Analytical Reagentss

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Protein Synthesis and Purification

5.2.2 Gene Expression

5.2.3 DNA and RNA Analysis

5.2.4 Drug Testing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter

6.1.4 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.8 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Waters Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

