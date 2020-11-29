Sun. Nov 29th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Bitumen Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Bysambit

Nov 29, 2020

Bitumen

The “Bitumen Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bitumen market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bitumen market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245408

Market Overview:

  • The bitumen market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Bitumen is widely used as a binding organic material, made from the by-products of refined crude oil. Bitumen is used in road construction, as it is easy to produce, reusable, non-toxic, and a strong binder.
  • – Increasing road construction and repair activities and demand from commercial and domestic building constructions are augmenting the growth of the market studied.
  • – Increasing environmental concerns are likely to hinder the market’s growth.
  • – Robust growth in construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.<

    Top Key Players of Bitumen Market Are:

  • Bouygues
  • BP PLC
  • China Petrochemical Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Icopal ApS
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  • JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
  • Kraton Corporation
  • Marathon Oil Company
  • NuStar Energy LP
  • Nynas AB
  • Petrleos Mexicanos
  • Shell International BV
  • Suncor Energy Inc.

    Reasons to buy:

    • In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.
    • Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
    • Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
    • Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.
    • Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.
    • Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.
    • Emerging key segments and regions
    • Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.
    • The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bitumen Market on the global and regional level.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245408

    Scope of the Report:

    This report studies the global Bitumen market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Bitumen market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bitumen market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand Due to Increasing Road Construction Activities

    – The majority of bitumen consumed is processed into asphalt for road construction. Asphalt is a mixture of rock aggregates and bitumen. Bitumen serves as a binding agent and thus, is responsible for the stability of asphalt. Depending on the type of bitumen or composition of the mixture used, asphalt roads can be made suitable for regions with different climatic conditions or various levels of operational demands. Asphalt is also used for airport runways, parking decks, and working areas in ports.
    – Roadways is one of the key sectors that determines a country’s economic growth. Roads, airport runways, and parking decks are essential services that drive the economic activity by channelizing trade and mobility. Massive investments are required that help in modernization and maintenance of these systems.
    – Globally, the infrastructure sector is experiencing stable growth, as a result of increasing government spending to promote local infrastructure. In keeping pace with the growing economic activity and shifting demographic trends, spending on infrastructure activities is largely driven by developing economies in comparison to developed economies
    – In developing economies in Asia-Pacific, infrastructure activities are expected to increase significantly, especially in the transportation sector, owing to increasing urbanization and shifting focus toward the developing secondary sector in these countries. Furthermore, increasing economic prosperity is driving the infrastructure financing toward consumer sectors, including transportation and manufacturing, which provide and distribute raw materials for consumer goods.
    – India, in its 2018 budget, allotted INR 21,453.42 crore out of INR 71,000 crore budgetary allocation to the Highways Ministry for works under this Ministry. It includes expenditure on development of National Highways, including projects relating to expressways, two-laning of highways, under the National Highways Development Project, six-laning of crowded stretches of the Golden Quadrilateral, a special program for the development of road connectivity in Naxal affected areas, development of Vijayawada—Ranchi road, and for providing last mile connectivity.
    – As these sectors have potential to fetch larger investments in near future, the governments of developing economies (such as China and India, among others) are taking initiatives by floating tenders reflecting opportunities in building infrastructure, essential for the growth of a specific sector. Furthermore, the emergence of megacities in both, emerging and developed markets, which reflects the shifting economic and demographic trends, may create enormous need for new infrastructure.
    – All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

    The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

    – The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience robust bitumen growth, owing to the industrial and infrastructural activities in countries, like China and India.
    – China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.
    – The China Railway Corporation (CRC) announced its plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines, including 3,200 km of high-speed rail, which represents a 40% increase of new tracks compared to those in 2018.
    – The government has also approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.
    – Similarly, India is expected to have a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022, to have sustainable development in the country.
    – In 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The Government of India is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy and urban transport.
    – Such factors are projected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Bitumen Market Report contents include:

    – Analysis of the Bitumen market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

    – Historical data and forecast

    – Regional analysis including growth estimates

    – Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

    – Profiles on Bitumen including products, sales/revenues, and market position

    – Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245408

    Detailed TOC of Bitumen Market Report Are:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.1.1 Increasing Road Construction and Repair Activities
    4.1.2 Demand from Commercial and Domestic Building Constructions
    4.2 Restraints
    4.2.1 Environmental Concerns
    4.2.2 Other Restraints
    4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product Type
    5.1.1 Paving Grade
    5.1.2 Hard Grade
    5.1.3 Oxidized Grade
    5.1.4 Bitumen Emulsions
    5.1.5 Polymer Modified Bitumen
    5.1.6 Other Product Types
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Road Construction
    5.2.2 Waterproofing
    5.2.3 Adhesives
    5.2.4 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.1.1 China
    5.3.1.2 India
    5.3.1.3 Japan
    5.3.1.4 South Korea
    5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.2 North America
    5.3.2.1 United States
    5.3.2.2 Canada
    5.3.2.3 Mexico
    5.3.3 Europe
    5.3.3.1 Germany
    5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.3.3 Italy
    5.3.3.4 France
    5.3.3.5 Russia
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Bouygues
    6.4.2 BP PLC
    6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corporation
    6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation
    6.4.5 Icopal ApS
    6.4.6 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
    6.4.7 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
    6.4.8 Kraton Corporation
    6.4.9 Marathon Oil Company
    6.4.10 NuStar Energy LP
    6.4.11 Nynas AB
    6.4.12 Petrleos Mexicanos
    6.4.13 Shell International BV
    6.4.14 Suncor Energy Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Robust Growth in Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific
    7.2 Other Opportunities

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Aviation Biofuel Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

    Dermocosmetic Products Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

    White LED Modules Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Cisatracurium Besylate Injection Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Home Automation or Access Control and CCTV Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

    Electric Vehicle DC Charging Station Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis

    Andless Applications Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

    Disinfection Tunnels Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

    MEMS Automobile Sensor Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

    Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    Medical X-Ray Devices Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News News

    Impact of Covid-19 on Hexanal Market is Expected to Grow at an active CAGR by Forecast to 2026 | Top Players Advanced Biotech, ALFREBRO, Ambles Nature and Chemistry, Associate Allied Chemicals

    Nov 29, 2020 husain
    All News

    Carbapenem Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026

    Nov 29, 2020 Alex
    All News

    2027 Projections: Pemirolast Market Report By Type, Application And Regional Outlook

    Nov 29, 2020 Alex

    You missed

    News

    UpMarketResearch has published a latest market research report on Web Content Filtering market. The report provides a comprehensive scope of the market which caters enterprise to take critical business decisions. It consists of changing market trends, latest developments, growth opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis about the emerging and behemoth market players. This market research report also includes complete regional outlook and highlights top winning strategies that has helped industry players to expand their market share. Global Web Content Filtering Market report gives out an in-depth analysis of the market scenario and covers the segmentation of the market in an insightful manner. UpMarketResearch has congregated a massive amount of the data after monitoring the market for considerable amount of period and prepared the report for the forecast period 2020-2027. This report explains about the supply and demand scenario and assesses the possible changes in the market with the help of graphical representation to personify more clarity about the market.Request a sample before buying this report @ https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/377Market Research Report Covers Impacts of COVID-19 To The Market.The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Web Content Filtering market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market. The research analyst team of the firm have been monitoring the market during this coronavirus crisis and has been talking with the industry experts to finally publish a detailed analysis about the future scope of the market. They have followed a robust research methodology and got involved in the primary and secondary research to prepare the Web Content Filtering market report.This market report comprises of possible revenue growth, potential lucrative opportunities, product ranges, pricing factors, and parameters to confer the emerging and new entrants in the industry with a structured market data. This report encompasses the crucial government policies and regulations that significantly controls the Web Content Filtering market. Moreover, it includes the recent business agreements, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and even fallouts to provide the industry players with complete overview of the Web Content Filtering market.The prominent Companies Covered in the Market ReportBlue Coat Inc.Websense Inc.Company 3Company 4Company 5Company 6Company 7Company 8Company 9…*Note: Additional players can be included in the listMarket SegmentationBy Product TypeURL FilteringIP FilteringOthersBy ApplicationBusiness OrganizationsSchools and InstitutionsOthersAs per the report, the Web Content Filtering market is projected to reach a value of USDXX by the end of 2027 and grow at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period (2020-2027). The report describes the current market trend of the Web Content Filtering in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa by focusing the market performance by the key countries in the respective regions.This market segmentation analysis is expected to help the enterprise to strategize their product development strategies and marketing strategies in the region accordingly. UpMarketResearch also offers customization of the report and provide quarterly/yearly updates on the report to help the enterprise to bring their A game.You can buy the complete report @ https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/Global-Web-Content-Filtering-Industry-Market-Analysis-Forecast-2018-2023The following is the TOC of the report:Executive SummaryAssumptions and Acronyms UsedResearch MethodologyWeb Content Filtering Market OverviewGlobal Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and Forecast by TypeGlobal Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and Forecast by ApplicationGlobal Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales ChannelGlobal Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and Forecast by RegionNorth America Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and ForecastLatin America Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and ForecastEurope Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and ForecastAsia Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and ForecastAsia Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Size and Volume Forecast by ApplicationMiddle East & Africa Web Content Filtering Market Analysis and ForecastWhy should you buy this report from us?Our dedicated research team will be available 24/5 to you. They have been tracking the market since 2015 which has tremendously helped them to curate the Web Content Filtering market report. UpMarketResearch just does not provide current/future market analysis but provide the enterprise with potential market avenues and revenues which is an ultimate game changer for a company.We collaboratively work with the industry delegates to tailor the report. Over the years, we have carried out several interviews with the industry experts to provide a wholesome scope of the market. This market research report provides data in a comprehensive form with help of tables, statistics, and infographics. It offers detailed insights of the market to make crucial decisions in accordance to the present and future market scenario.UpMarketResearch gives a 360° view of the market which includes high growth opportunities, pitfalls, risk factors, latest advancements, and market drivers that helps the enterprise to create business strategies accordingly. This market research report provides distribution channel assessments, clients’ customers insights, entry level strategy, and innovation trends.About UpMarketResearchUpMarketResearch has an extensive experience in the creation of tailored market research reports in several industry verticals. We cover in-depth market analysis which include producing creative business strategies for the new entrants and the emerging players of the market. We take care that our every report goes through intensive primary, secondary research, interviews, and consumer surveys. Our company provide market threat analysis, market opportunity analysis, and deep insights on the current and market scenario.To provide the utmost quality of report, we invest in analysts that holds stellar experience in business domain and has excellent analytical and communication skills. Our dedicated team goes through quarterly training which helps them to acknowledge the latest industry practices and to serve the clients with foremost consumer experience. Contact Info – UpMarketResearch Name – Alex Mathews Email[email protected] Websitehttps://www.upmarketresearch.com Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.

    Nov 29, 2020 Alex
    News

    Global Vitamins Market 2019 ? Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

    Nov 29, 2020 Alex
    All News News

    Impact of Covid-19 on Hexanal Market is Expected to Grow at an active CAGR by Forecast to 2026 | Top Players Advanced Biotech, ALFREBRO, Ambles Nature and Chemistry, Associate Allied Chemicals

    Nov 29, 2020 husain
    All News

    Carbapenem Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026

    Nov 29, 2020 Alex