Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. They are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

Blister Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Blister Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector to Account for a Major Share

– The healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector poses a different set of demands for the blister packaging solutions, regarding insulation from external surroundings, high levels of protection, cost-effectiveness and ease of handling.

– These packs are uniquely suited to meet the stringent standards and highly valued for protective properties, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, and requirements of the pharmaceuticals and healthcare packaging industry.

– When drugs are packaged in blisters, adherence is improved because consumers are better able to keep track of their medications and dosing. The unit dosage feature of blisters reduces the risk of incorrect dosing.

– The retail-level preparation of prescription drugs is troubling pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians. The administration of medicines in the open atmosphere of the supermarket and drug store can negatively affect sensitive drugs when they are transferred from container to container. Blister packaging can ensure the process of distribution directly to the customer.

– Protecting product integrity remains the primary goal of pharmaceutical healthcare packaging, but as in all areas of the packaging industry, there is continued work on cost reduction in the packaging process.

– Blister packed medicines can prove to be very helpful for transportation of medicines such as ones used for diabetes which will be transported to long distances.

Europe to Hold a Significant Share

– The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the dominant share of the blister packaging market in Europe. The consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share over the forecast period.

– Blister packaging also provides the possibility to create a compliance pack or calendar pack by labeling the prescription, to which patients can easily adhere.

– The European community has stronger environmental incentives to use blister packaging because of the stringent regulations over using the excess material into the packaging system. The use of blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size

– In Europe, the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of the major engines of innovation and research. The industry spends billions on R&D and employs vast numbers of highly skilled personnel for R&D roles.

– These massive investments and the proportion of skilled workers employed show how Britain is building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs. These ongoing investments can be perceived as an excellent opportunity for the growth of blister packaging in the country.

Detailed TOC of Blister Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Diseases

4.3.2 Tamper-evident Design for Product Protection

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Not Suitable for Packaging Heavy Items

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 Thermoforming

5.1.2 Coldforming

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Plastic Films

5.2.2 Paper & Paperboard

5.2.3 Aluminum

5.2.4 Other Materials

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Goods

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Food

5.3.4 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.3 Westrock Company

6.1.4 Constantia Flexibles GmbH

6.1.5 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.6 Klockner Pentaplast Group

6.1.7 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

6.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.9 Pharma Packaging Solutions

6.1.10 Tekni-Plex, Inc.

6.1.11 The Dow Checmical Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

